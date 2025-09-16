Siddhu’s Telusu Kada Wraps Up Shooting

Telusu Kada has created a good buzz with a new-age love triangle. The promotional material released till date along with teaser have increased intrigue further. With Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty in leading roles, the movie became a trending topic since the announcement.

Famous stylist Neeraja Kona is debuting as director with the film and she is said to have given a very slick and new-age treatment to this story. Now, the makers have completed the shoot and shared an after-party photo. It features the cast, crew, director and producer TG Vishwa Prasad having a blast with happy faces.

SS Thaman’s chartbuster Mallika Gandha and his BGM for teaser are being talked about everywhere. The movie is releasing on 17th October and the makers are planning massive promotional campaign. Siddhu will be presented in a completely new avatar and the story will be highly entertaining state makers.