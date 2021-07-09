Kitex Group CMD discusses Rs 3,500 cr project with Telangana minister

After alleging that he was “kicked out” of Kerala, garment major Kitex Group Chairman and Managing Director Sabu M. Jacob on Friday met Telangana’s Industry Minister K. T. Rama Rao here and discussed his proposal to invest Rs 3,500 crore which he had originally proposed for Kerala.

A delegation from Kitex Group led by Jacob had a meeting with Rama Rao and senior officials.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, gave an overview of the progressive industrial policies of Telangana and availability of required resources for textiles sector.

Principal Secretary, Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, Commissioner of Handlooms and Textiles, Shailaja Ramaiyer, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (TSIICL) MD Narsimha Reddy and senior officials from Industries Department also participated in the meeting.

Jacob and a five-member team reached Hyderabad by a special flight sent by the Telangana government for discussions on Rs 3,500 crore project which they abandoned in Kerala. Before the arrival in Hyderabad, he said they already had one round of discussions with the Telangana minister, who offered them all the support.

KTR reportedly invited Kitex Group to set up their plant at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park coming up at Warangal.

Kitex started looking at Telangana and other states for investment following its standoff with the Kerala government. The company management alleged that they were treated like criminals by the state government.

Before leaving for Hyderabad, Jacob told reporters at Cochin airport that he was “not abandoning Kerala but he was kicked out”. He claimed that he received calls from Chief Ministers and Industry Ministers from nine states.

He slammed the Kerala government’s policies, saying the state was still 50 years behind.