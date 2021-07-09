Andhra Guv, CM condole soldier’s death in J&K, offer Rs 50L ex-gratia

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday condoled the death of an Army soldier from the state during an encounter with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaswanth Reddy died in the encounter at Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district. He hailed from Dariwada Kothapalem village in Guntur district.

The martyr had joined the Madras Regiment in 2016.

Harichandan offered heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Commending the valour of Jaswanth Reddy, the Andhra Chief Minister declared an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for his family recognising the supreme sacrifice.

Reddy praised the bravery of the soldier who laid his life defending the country and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.