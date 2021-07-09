Naga Chaitanya’s look from Laal Singh Chaddha Unveiled

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya bagged a crazy offer and he will be seen in a crucial role in Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Chaitu essays the role of an Army Major Bala in the film and he joined the sets of the film recently. Chaitu himself took his official Twitter page to share the picture from the sets. Chaitu looks fit enough with shaped and short hair, moustache. Naga Chaitanya is expected to complete the shooting portions for Laal Singh Chaddha before the end of this month.

The shoot is happening in and around Ladakh for now. Advait Chandan is the director and Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor are the lead actors. The film produced by Aamir Khan will release soon.