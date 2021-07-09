Straight from Pawan Kalyan’s mouth: RIP Jana Sena Telangana?

Has Pawan Kalyan finally come to the conclusion that it is wise to wind up the Jana Sena Telangana unit? Has he now decided to focus only on Andhra Pradesh? Has he realised that it is difficult to ride two boats at the same time? This is the sense one gets from Pawan Kalyan’s latest chat with the mediapersons.

Speaking recently to mediapersons in Hyderabad he said that it is increasingly becoming difficult for him to focus on party building in Telangana. When asked about the party’s future in Telangana, he said he was lagging behind in the money game and admitted that it was extremely tough to survive in a set up where thousands of crores of rupees are needed for running a party. He added that Telangana does need a motivated, dynamic, ideology run party and felt that youth need to take the lead to change the politics in Telangana.

Political pundits are interpreting Pawan Kalyan’s latest statement as an admission that it is no longer possible for him to sustain the party in Telangana. It also implies that his future focus would be solely on Andhra Pradesh. In fact, Pawan Kalyan has never focused on party-building and organisation building in Telangana. In the 2019 Telangana assembly elections, he had decided not to enter the electoral fray. Even in the case of the recent GHMC elections, after much dilly-dallying, he announced that his party would not contest the elections and that it would back the BJP.

After squandering both the opportunities to build the party in Telangana, he contested in 2019 assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh. Needless to say, the result was disappointing and he himself lost from both the seats he had contested. Though his party did slightly better in the panchayat elections in AP, it again forfeited an opportunity by choosing not to contest in Tirupati bypoll.

As of now, he is busy with film making and has several projects on hand. It is likely that his focus will now be only on AP and not on Telangana. So is it RIP Jana Sena Telangana?