Know how rich our Prime Minister is?

Everyone wants to know how rich India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is. Well! Like every year, Modi has uploaded the details of his assets and properties online. Over the last year, Modi’s assets grew by Rs 22 lakh. This rise is due to the appreciation of the assets. The total assets of PM Modi are Rs 3.02 crore. Last year, his properties were counted at Rs 2.85 crore.

Ever since he became the prime minister, Modi has been uploading the details of his assets. Modi has no investments in the share market and does not own a car. Modi has Rs 8.93 lakh worth of national savings certificates and Rs 1.50lakh worth of an LIC policy. He has invested in the L and T infrastructure fund. He has invested Rs 20000 way back in 2012. He owns four gold rings worth Rs 1.48 lakh.

Modi is the co-owner of a 14.125 sq ft of land along with three others. His share is 3531. When he purchased the land, it cost Rs 1.20 lakh. The land is in the Gandhinagar area in Gujarat. He has FDs worth 1.8 crore. This was worth Rs 1.6 crore last year. The growth in his income is mainly due to this. He has a bank balance of Rs 1.5 lakh and cash on hand is about Rs 38000.

Modi perhaps is the first prime minister to reveal his assets and properties every year. Declaration of politician’s asset is an idea that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has begun. Modi has been following this.