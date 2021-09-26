Is this the real reason behind Jagan’s rejig plan?

Flush with the stupendous victory in the MPTC and ZPTC elections and buoyed up by bagging all the Zilla Parishads in the state, AP Chief Minister and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to rehash his council of ministers. The results have made him the unquestioned leader in the party and there would be no dissidence whatsoever at this stage. Hence he is set to rejig his cabinet with confidence and complete authority.

His uncle and minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy too has indicated in unequivocal terms that YS Jagan will change all his ministers. He said the 100 per cent reorganisation of the government will take place. He even went on to say that even he would be removed. Political observers feel that Jagan is setting the tone with the help of his uncle for a complete rejig. Balineni is also indicating that even the big names in the council of ministers too should be prepared for the eventuality of losing their posts.

This is being seen as a message to heavyweight leaders like Botsa Satyanarayana and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy that they too may have to make way for others. Botsa of late has been making several moves to prove his authority in Vizianagaram district.

Political observers feel that post the MPTC and ZPTC results, Jagan wants to consolidate himself and ensure that there is no alternative power centre even at the regional and district level. He wants to gain complete control over the party. The ministerial reshuffle is aimed at achieving that. Jagan clearly has used his uncle to send a strong message to his party and the ministers.