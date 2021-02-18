Kodali can speak to media but should not insult SEC

It has become a regular ritual for the ruling YCP Ministers to get involved in cases but soon find relief from the courts. Now, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh has cancelled the order of State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar who banned Minister Kodali Nani from speaking to the media.

The High Court has given permission to Kodali to speak to the media. But at the same time, the court has ordered him not to pass comments on the SEC. Also, the court has just given interim orders on this issue. The SEC lawyer has argued that the Minister made insulting comments against the SEC at his press conference dated 12-2-2021. Kodali’s comments were in the manner of making the SEC look like an inefficient institution in the eyes of the public.

The SEC lawyer further argued that a person occupying the high post of a Minister should maintain self restraint and should give respect to a constitutional institution like the Election Commission.

However, the Minister’s lawyer told the court that the SEC has powers only with regard to the conduct of the election process. The SEC cannot take away the Minister’s right to freedom of expression.

On hearing both sides, the court gave interim orders giving relief to the Minister. A similar order was given in respect of Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy in the past.