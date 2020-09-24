Kodali Nani encouraged by Sajjala to comment on PM: TDP

Has PMO taken a serious view of Kodali Nani’s remarks? TDP leader Varla Ramaiah’s statements are confirming this. He has strongly objected to the highly objectionable comments made by YSRCP Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Kodali Nani) on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to holding puja in temples.

Mr. Ramaiah accused Jagan Reddy Government’s Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy of encouraging Kodali Nani to pass such distasteful comments against none other than the Prime Minister.

The TDP senior leader asserted that naturally, the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took very serious view of the AP Minister’s outbursts that dragged Modi’s name into the needless controversy on the presentation of sacred silken robes at Tirumala temple.

Mr. Ramaiah said that after allowing the Minister to speak mindlessly, the YSRCP leadership was now trying to defend him by saying that Kodali Nani was not an educated person and that his comments were made out of lack of awareness of propriety and decorum. Now, the YCP leaders were pleading with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to excuse the AP Minister taking pity for his innocent remarks.

It may be recalled that a controversy has been raging over AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy presenting sacred silken robes to the deity at Tirumala temple alone. The Sadhus, Hindu organisations and the TDP have been demanding the CM to present the robes along with his spouse. But, Mr. Jagan Reddy has defiantly ignored these demands.

At this juncture, Kodali Nani has told the BJP leaders to first ask their Prime Minister to bring his spouse while visiting temples. Nani had also asked why PM Modi did not take his spouse for puja at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.