SP Balasubrahmanyam health condition critical again

Legendary singer and actor SP Balasubrahmanyam has been tested positive with coronavirus and he was admitted to Chennai’s MGM Healthcare. He took time and is on a road to recovery. His son SP Charan revealed that the progress of recovery is steady. SP Balasubrahmanyam is also undergoing phsiotherapy and is taking liquids currently. But in a sudden shock, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health deteriorated today and his health status remains to be critical.

He has been undergoing treatment in MGM Healthcare from the past 40 days and when things are going very fine, his health status declined once again. The hospital authorities are expected to issue a health bulletin about his health condition very soon.