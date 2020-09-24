AP High Court objects to GO 776, orders independent probe

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has given another blow to the YCP Government. The court issued interim orders objecting to the GO 776 issued by the Jagan regime this year. This GO was issued to withdraw prosecution into a sensational case relating to the mob attack on Old Guntur police station in 2018. The court passed serious comments on the Government and called for an independent probe into the case. If prosecution was withdrawn at this stage, there would be a chance for such incidents to happen in future.

The High Court took strong objection to AP DGP himself announcing withdrawal of prosecution on this case. It was not correct for withdrawing a case relating to an attack on the police station itself. The court was reacting on this following a Public Interest Litigation petition filed by the Legal Rights Protection Forum.

In a rare instance, the court found fault with the language used in the GO. The judges objected to the direct mention of the words ‘muslim youth’ in the GO which would not be acceptable. The court asked the Government to file its counter.

The High Court postponed hearing into this case October 1. The case was sensational at that time when a mob attacked, pelted stones and broke window panes of Old Guntur police station. The mob created tensions by expressing their violent protests against the police not taking action on a man allegedly involved in a molestation case. A few police personnel were injured and lathicharge was also used. A few buses were also damaged in the attack.