Varun Tej to kick-start shoot in November

Mega Price Varun Tej was trained rigorously and he gained a ripped look for his upcoming project, a boxing drama that is yet to be titled. The film started shooting in Vizag and was put on hold due to coronavirus pandemic. Varun has been idle from the past six months and he started working on his looks recently. Varun Tej will start shooting for this untitled project from the first week of November and will complete his portions for the film by March. The film is aimed for summer release next year.

Kiran Korrapati is the director and Saiee Manjrekar is the leading lady. Varun Tej is trained extensively in the sport before he commenced the shoot of this untitled film. Kannada Superstar Upendra plays a crucial role in this sportsdrama. Allu Arjun’s brother Allu Bobby is making his debut as producer and the film is mostly shot in Vizag. The film is planned on a decent budget and is carrying good expectations.