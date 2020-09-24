Interesting update on Prabhas’ Adipurush

Young Rebelstar Prabhas signed his first ever Bollywood project titled Adipurush. Om Raut is the director of this mythological drama. The first look poster hinted that Prabhas essays the role of Rama and the film is inspired from Ramayana. But the real news is that Adipurush has no relation with Ramayana. The role of Prabhas will resemble Lord Rama in the film. There are no episodes of Ramayana in the film. But the characters are inspired from Rama, Sita and Ravana.

Om Raut is currently busy with the pre-production work of the film. With Prabhas playing the lead role, the expectations are huge on the film. Adipurush is rumored to be made on a budget of Rs 500 crores. Saif Ali Khan is the lead antagonist and the makers are considering several actresses for the role of Sita. The lead actress will be finalized soon and the shoot commences next year. Adipurush is produced by T Series.