Kodali stands for friend Vamsi at Gannavaram

Former minister and YSR Congress firebrand leader Kodali Nani stood by his friend and Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi. He declared that Vamsi would be the party candidate for the 2024 Assembly elections. He made this statement at the party’s Gannavaram Assembly constituency plenary held late on Thursday.

Nani had to make this statement as senior YSR Congress leaders Dr Dutta Ramachandra Rao and Yarlagadda Venkatrao have been making allegations of corruption against Vamsi for the past one year. While Dr Ramachandra Rao had lodged a complaint against Vamsi with the party top leadership, Venkatrao declared his candidature for the next round of elections.

Clearing air, Kodali Nani said that Vamsi would be the party candidate and had asked the rank and file of the party to support Vamsi. While Vamsi was unavailable for the plenary as he was in hospital on health grounds, both Dr Ramachandra Rao and Venkatrao skipped the plenary in the constituency.

The differences with the MLA for senior leaders have gone to the extent of no point of return and the leaders, both Dr Ramachandra Rao and Venkatrao are not ready to share the dais with Vamsi. Though chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy himself had intervened and settled the differences between Vamsi and Venkatrao two years ago, things have not changed.

Meanwhile, Venkatrao is said to be preparing the ground to move to the opposition TDP for the next elections. His absence at the party’s plenary is also being analysed as he had made up his mind to switch loyalties.

Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed Venkatrao as the chairman of the Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank, when Vamsi crossed the fence and joined the ruling party. Sources say that Venkatrao is planning to join the TDP and be the candidate for the next elections. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu too is said to have given clearance for Venkatrao.