Sarkaru Vaari Paata Worldwide Closing Collections – Average

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Worldwide Closing Collections

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has ended up an Average venture at the box-office with a distributor share of 99.30 Cr (excluding GST input). The film is a loss venture for almost all the distributors barring East which is close to breakeven. After a good weekend, the film has mixed weekdays with A.P performing better than the Nizam area. The rest of India markets and USA buyer has lost on the film. The film is an underperformer when compared to Mahesh Babu’s earlier films like Maharshi & Sarileru Neekevvaru. It has collected less than Pushpa which had restrictions on ticket rates in A.P and that tells about the performance of the film.

Area Closing Collections 11 days Worldwide Collections first week worldwide collections 5 days AP/TS Collections First Extended Weekend Worldwide Collections Day1 AP/TS Collections Worldwide Pre-Release Business Nizam 31.70 Cr (26.90 Cr excl GST input) 29.65 Cr 27.76 Cr 26.23 Cr 25.20 Cr 11.10 Cr 36 Cr Ceeded 12.10 Cr 10.90 Cr 9.40 Cr 8.75 Cr 8.30 Cr 4.45 Cr 14 Cr UA 12.50 Cr (10.80 Cr excl GST input) 11.50 Cr 10.07 Cr 9.25 Cr 8.5 Cr 3.74 Cr 13 Cr Guntur 8 Cr (7 Cr excl GST input) 6.80 Cr 6.30 Cr 5.96 Cr 5.70 Cr 3.90 Cr 8.5 Cr East 8.40 Cr (7.30 Cr excl GST input) 7.90 Cr 7 Cr 6.45 Cr 6 Cr 3.25 Cr 8.5 Cr West 5.90 Cr 5.41 Cr 4.78 Cr 4.39 Cr 4.15 Cr 2.75 Cr 7.5 Cr Krishna 5.50 Cr 5.03 Cr 4.70 Cr 4.43 Cr 4.19 Cr 1.95 Cr 7.5 Cr Nellore 3.20 Cr 3.03 Cr 2.72 Cr 2.54 Cr 2.40 Cr 1.33 Cr 4 Cr AP/TS 87.30 Cr (78.70 Cr excl GST input) 80.22 Cr 72.73 Cr 68 Cr 64.44 Cr 32.44 Cr 99 Cr

ROI 7.20 Cr 6.90 Cr 6.30 Cr 5.50 Cr 11.50 Cr Overseas 13.40 Cr 13.10 Cr 12.50 Cr 10.5 Cr 11.50 Cr Worldwide 107.90 Cr (99.30 Cr excl GST input) 100.22 Cr 91.53 Cr 80.44 Cr 122 Cr