Sarkaru Vaari Paata Worldwide Closing Collections – Average

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has ended up an Average venture at the box-office with a distributor share of 99.30 Cr (excluding GST input). The film is a loss venture for almost all the distributors barring East which is close to breakeven. After a good weekend, the film has mixed weekdays with A.P performing better than the Nizam area. The rest of India markets and USA buyer has lost on the film. The film is an underperformer when compared to Mahesh Babu’s earlier films like Maharshi & Sarileru Neekevvaru. It has collected less than Pushpa which had restrictions on ticket rates in A.P and that tells about the performance of the film.

AreaClosing Collections11 days Worldwide Collectionsfirst week worldwide collections5 days AP/TS CollectionsFirst Extended Weekend Worldwide CollectionsDay1 AP/TS CollectionsWorldwide Pre-Release Business
Nizam31.70 Cr (26.90 Cr excl GST input)29.65 Cr27.76 Cr26.23 Cr25.20 Cr11.10 Cr36 Cr
Ceeded12.10 Cr10.90 Cr9.40 Cr8.75 Cr8.30 Cr4.45 Cr14 Cr
UA12.50 Cr (10.80 Cr excl GST input)11.50 Cr10.07 Cr9.25 Cr8.5 Cr3.74 Cr13 Cr
Guntur 8 Cr (7 Cr excl GST input)6.80 Cr6.30 Cr5.96 Cr5.70 Cr3.90 Cr8.5 Cr
East8.40 Cr (7.30 Cr excl GST input)7.90 Cr7 Cr6.45 Cr6 Cr3.25 Cr8.5 Cr
West5.90 Cr5.41 Cr4.78 Cr4.39 Cr4.15 Cr2.75 Cr7.5 Cr
Krishna5.50 Cr5.03 Cr4.70 Cr4.43 Cr4.19 Cr1.95 Cr7.5 Cr
Nellore3.20 Cr3.03 Cr2.72 Cr2.54 Cr2.40 Cr1.33 Cr4 Cr
AP/TS87.30 Cr (78.70 Cr excl GST input)80.22 Cr72.73 Cr68 Cr64.44 Cr32.44 Cr99 Cr
ROI 7.20 Cr6.90 Cr6.30 Cr5.50 Cr11.50 Cr
Overseas13.40 Cr13.10 Cr12.50 Cr10.5 Cr11.50 Cr
Worldwide107.90 Cr (99.30 Cr excl GST input)100.22 Cr91.53 Cr80.44 Cr122 Cr

