Komatireddy finally falls in line, to maintain silence!

Senior Congress leader and Bhongir Lok Sabha member Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who created a furore by levelling sensational allegations against party high command of selling TPCC chief post to A Revanth Reddy like ‘cash for vote’ case, has announced to maintain silence on politics henceforth.

Komatireddy issued a statement that he will not speak on politics anymore and requested journalists not to contact him for his reactions on politics. He said he will only confine to developing his Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency and Undivided Nalgonda district.

Why Komatireddy has decided to keep silent on politics all of a sudden has now become a subject of heated debate in political circles.

It is believed that Congress high command took a serious view of Komatireddy’s comments and reprimanded him. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi reportedly conveyed to Telangana Congress leaders to make clear to Komatireddy that if he wants to continue in Congress he has to follow the directions of Congress high command and if not he can quit from the party anytime and Congress has nothing to lose if he quits.

This made Komatireddy shocked and decided to keep mum for the time being. Lack of political opportunities in Telangana are also said to be the reasons. Komatireddy can’t join TRS due to stiff resistance from Nalgonda TRS leaders like Jagadish Reddy, Gutha Sukender Reddy, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy etc.

He can’t join BJP because he still feels BJP has no scope to come to power in Telangana and only Congress can defeat TRS in future.

In this backdrop, Komatireddy decided to remain calm hoping that the party high command will some day accommodate him at national level posts in AICC or CWC to reward him for his over three decades of loyalty to Congress.