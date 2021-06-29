YSRCP in deep trouble over party MLAs’ insensitive comments

Brazenness, it appears, is the name of the game in YSRCP. The MLAs and ministers are making comments that not only cross the Rubicon, but also are boomeranging on them and their party. The trend to brazen out seems to be the order of the day.

The comments of minister Kodali Nani are not just acid, vituperative and uncalled for most of the times. Many a time, his pressers are filled with profanities and he doesn’t bat an eyelid addressing his political rivals in disrespectful manner. But, more problematic than this are the comments of some MLAs. For instance, recently two MLAs – both considered very loyal to Jagan – have made comments that have not gone down well.

Sattenapalli MLA and party spokesperson for many years, Ambati Rambabu has called Kapus drunkards. This comment has caused lot of heartburn among the politically influential Kapu community. What is worse is that Ambati himself comes from the same community. He had even said that criminality was more common among the backward and weaker communities. Not just that. He unabashedly defended his comments. It was only after a lot of backlash from the Kapus that the MLA saw reason and apologized to the community. More than Ambati, it was the credibility of the YSRCP that suffered most.

In another instance, Kovuru MLA Prasanna Kumar Reddy made highly disparaging comments against YSRCP’s flagship housing scheme. He said the houses were too small. Adding spice to his comments, he said the house were so small that even the consummation of the marriage cannot be performed in them. This comment drew the ire of the YSRCP leaders themselves. Many have condemned these comments. But more than that, he has given enough grist to the opposition parties in the state. Isn’t it time that the party top leadership set the house in order and teach their own leaders a lesson or two in public speaking?