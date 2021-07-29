Komatireddy lauds Sharmila: Is Revanth Reddy the real target?

Why did Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy express his support to Sharmila’s deeksha in Munugode? He has not given any indication that he would leave the Congress or join Sharmila’s party, but he has lauded her deeksha on the issue of joblessness in Telangana. He even made a phone call and said that her protest deeksha was timely.

Those in the know say that Komatireddy’s phone conversation with Sharmila is mainly meant to tease and taunt Revanth Reddy. In fact, Sharmila had personally called them up and asked them to join hands with her. But, the Komatireddy brothers simply said “No Thank you.” The same Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy was effusive in his praise of Sharmila now. Sources say that he was indirectly sending signals to Revanth Reddy that there is an alternative leadership for the Reddy community.

Interestingly, Rajagopal Reddy’s brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy personally went to the JRC Convention Centre, where Sharmila’s party YSRTP was launched. He congratulated her and came back. This has happened after he was bypassed for the TPCC chief post over Revanth Reddy. This was mainly meant to show anger and displeasure against the Congress high command, which cold-shouldered him. Both he and Rajagopal Reddy have invoked YSR and said that he still lives in their hearts.

Both the brothers were very careful not to overstep the party line. Even while staying well within the party line, they challenged Revanth Reddy’s leadership. At the same time, they have indicated that the Reddy community has an alternative in the form of Sharmila. This is being seen as an indirect signal to Revanth Reddy that he alone is not a symbol of Reddy politics in Telangana. Clearly, the Komatireddys are not yet reconciled to Revath Reddy’s appointment as the TPCC chief. They are showing their displeasure by speaking in support of Sharmila sometimes and BJP yet other times.