Home > Politics

Koneru Humpy brings in more cheers

Published on December 29, 2024 by swathy

Koneru Humpy brings in more cheers
Koneru Humpy brings in more cheers

Chess maverick Koneru Humpy won FIDE 2024 Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship brining joy to Indian chess lovers.

The 37-year-old Koneru Humpy secured a historic win by defeating Irene Sukandar of Indonesia. She earned 8.5 points in 11 rounds to emerge as FIDE’s Women’s World Rapid Champion. In fact Koneru Humpy made a impressive comeback to clinch the Rapid Chess Championship after losing first round game in the tournament.

This is the second Rapid Women World Championship for Koneru Humpy. She had won the Women’s Rapid Chess Champion title in 2019 last time.

India is still celebrating the victory of Gukesh as World Champion and now Koneru Humpy’s achievement further sweetens the success for not just Chess sport lovers but all Indias.

Humpy’s victory comes as special for even Telugu people, who are overjoyed with cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy’s performance in India Vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Tournament.

“It’s not easy to become a World Champion when you are 37. It’s quite difficult when you get older to keep that motivation and stay sharp when required. I’m glad that I made it,” said Humpy Koneru, thanking her family and supporters after winning 2024 FIDE Women’s World Rapid Championship.

