Nitish Kumar Reddy may be promoted up in the batting order

Will Nitish Kumar Reddy be promoted up in the batting order? This is the discussion going on in Indian cricket lovers, after the young all-rounder made a historic century at the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Nitish Kumar Reddy batted at No 8 in the 4th Test against Australia and made a stunning century. This is not the first time he has emerged as the top scorer for India team batting down the order. In the second test, he had batted at no 7 and remained high scorer in both the innings, in the low scoring game.

With Nitish showing consistency down the order, there are ample chances of him being promoted up in the order. If not immediately, at least in the near future, Nitish may be asked to bat higher in the order.

Nitish has been included in the Indian cricket team as bowling all rounder. But he has excelled in batting more than bowling. As there is huge competition in the bowling segment, focusing more on batting may be helpful for the Nitish in the long-run. If that has to happen then he has to bat atleat at number 6 or above.

With batsmen struggling and players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli nearing retirement, even Indian cricket team management may favour promoting Nitish Kumar Reddy up in the batting order. So, soon we might see more action at top from the young all-rounder, who made all Telugu cricket lovers proud.