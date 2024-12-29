Game Changer : Dil Raju leaves Mega fans excited

RRR actor Ram Charan’s political thriller Game Changer, directed by Shankar Shanmugam, is the first marquee film of 2025. Slotted for release on January 10th as a precursor to Sankranti movie feast, Game Changer will have Charan playing multiple shades.

Ahead of the exciting promotions in the next ten days, producer Dil Raju shot the hype on the film to the next level with his signature style elevations during today’s grand event in Vijayawada which saw the unveiling of 250 feet cutout for Ram Charan. Dil Raju revealed some interesting and exciting details about Game Changer and thrilled the Mega fans to the hilt. .

Dil Raju informed that Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Ram Charan’s uncle Pawan Kalyan will attend the pre-release event of Game Changer. He assured that the event will be held in a never-before manner with massive arrangements.He also stated that he will meet Pawan Kalyan and decide the date of event.

Much to the delight of Mega fans, he spilled that the trailer will be out on January 1st. Speaking further about the film, Dil Raju said Megastar Chiranjeevi has watched the film in the afternoon and gave unanimous verdict to Charan’s performance. Chiru is said to have expressed confidence that Game Changer will rule the box office during the festival season.

Dil Raju said Game Changer is Ram Charan’s Nata Viswaroopam as he will enthrall as an IAS officer and a police officer. He promised that the five songs will stand out and offer a visual treat.

These statements from the producer are likely to boost the box office prospects of the film as there are huge expectations everywhere. It stars Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah in prominent roles. SS Thaman composed the tunes.