Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba teaser release date locked

Published on December 29, 2024 by swathy

Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba teaser release date locked

Kiran Abbavaram, who recently scored success with “KA,” will be releasing his next film titled “Dilruba.” The film will release grandly in theatres on February 2025. After receiving a positive response to the title poster, the makers have now unveiled the first look and announced the teaser release date.

The first look is striking, showcasing Kiran Abbavaram in a stylish avatar with a serious expression, sparking curiosity about the film. The teaser of Dilruba will be released on January 3rd. Following the success of KA, expectations are high for this love and action-packed entertainer.

Rukshar Dhillon will play the female lead in the film. Viswa Karun, a debutant, is directing the film. Dilruba is being produced by Sivam Celluloids and Yoodlee Films, the film studio of Saregama India Ltd. Ravi, Jojo Jose, Rakesh Reddy, and Saregama are the producers. Sensational composer Sam CS is composing the music.

Next Sonu Model From Vishwaksen's Laila: Vibe Anthem Previous Game Changer : Dil Raju leaves Mega fans excited
