Home > Movie News

Sonu Model From Vishwaksen’s Laila: Vibe Anthem

Published on December 29, 2024 by swathy

Sonu Model From Vishwaksen’s Laila: Vibe Anthem

Vishwaksen is currently doing a unique romantic action entertainer Laila under the direction of Ram Narayan with Sahu Garapati bankrolling it under the Shine Screens banner. The makers who recently announced the film’s first look came up with the first song- Sonu Model.

The song serves as a perfect introduction to Vishwaksen’s character, Sonu Model, who is effortlessly charming. Sonu’s ability to charm girls with his skills is at the core of this lively track. Composed by Leon James, the vibe anthem perfectly matches the magnetic appeal of Sonu.

Vishwaksen also wrote the lyrics, while Narayan Ravishankar and Reshma Shyam’s spirited vocals elevate the track’s high-energy beats. Vishwaksen’s dynamic dance moves steal the show.

The movie is up for Valentine’s Day release on February 14th.

