Koratala holds a stake in Mahesh Babu’s Next

We have already revealed that Superstar Mahesh Babu would work with Parasuram in his next film. The film would be jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus. Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment would present this prestigious project. Top director Koratala Siva too will be a part of the project and he would share the projects though he will not invest a penny in the project.

It was Koratala Siva who arranged a meeting between Mahesh Babu and Parasuram. He even shares a close bonding with Mythri Movie Makers and the top production house promised to share the profits from the project if it materializes. Now with the project happening soon, Koratala Siva will share the profits. Koratala Siva will also hear the draft once the script work is done. Parasuram and his team are currently working on the script. An official announcement about the film will be out soon.