Central govt gives nod to 5 labs in Hyderabad to test corona samples

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Telangana, the central government has designated five more test centres in Hyderabad to expedite treatment and diagnosis.

Apart from the existing government testing facilities in Osmania Medical College, Sir Ronald Ross of Tropical & Communicable Diseases and Gandhi Hospital, the central government gave a green signal to Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited in Secunderabad, Dr Remedies Labs Private Limited, Vimta Labs Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre and Laboratory Services of Apollo Hospitals.

Any individual who suspects corona infection or has been screened with telling symptoms such as respiratory illness and dry cough with fever, can get tests done at any of these laboratories in the city.

Recently, in a video-conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekahra Rao suggested that the testing facilities at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for testing of samples for COVID-19 cases. He told the PM that CCMB has a capacity to test 1,000 blood samples at one go and that the center can be used not just for people of Telangana but for other states too.