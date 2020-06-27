Koratala Siva setting up one more project for Mythri

Top director Koratala Siva made his directorial debut with Mirchi and he directed films like Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage and Bharat Ane Nenu. He is struck with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya from the past couple of years. Koratala Siva shares a close bonding with Mythri Movie Makers and he worked with them for Srimanthudu and Janatha Garage. Koratala played a key role in setting up the combination of Mahesh Babu and Parasuram.

Koratala will share a percentage of profits for the project. The top director is now holding talks for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film that will be directed by Bobby. Mythri Movie Makers are on board to bankroll this film. Koratala is monitoring the script work of this project. Bobby will meet Chiranjeevi and narrate the script soon. Koratala during his free time is turning a helping hand for his friends Mythri Movie Makers and is drawing a handsome share for his efforts.