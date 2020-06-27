What’s progress in Viveka murder probe? TDP asks CBI

TDP Politburo Member Varla Ramaiah has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to place before the people the details of its investigation into the sensational case of YS Vivekananda Reddy murder in Kadapa district last year. The people as well as the AP Police were eager to know the progress of investigation as 100 days have passed since the High Court ordered the CBI to probe the mystery murder.

Mr. Ramaiah said that the HC had specifically told the CBI to ignore the fact that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has withdrawn his earlier petition for CBI probe. Obviously, this comment of the court was aimed at asking the CBI not to be influenced by any considerations while investigating the case. It was on March 10 this year the HC ordered the CBI probe while Jagan Reddy withdrew his petition on February 6.

The TDP leader demanded the Chief Minister to explain why he was remaining silent even though there was no major progress in the murder case of his own uncle. It is over a year and three months ago Vivekananda Reddy was brutally murdered in his own house on March 15, 2019. The culprits were not yet caught and no suspects were identified even though Viveka was a senior politician and VIP who served in different capacities as an MLA, an MLC, a Minister and an MP. Moreover, he was the blood brother of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Mr. Ramaiah asked the CM to write letters to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Ministry for speeding up the Viveka probe. Jagan Reddy’s complacency till now shows that his Government has different priorities. The YCP and AP Police were only busy with taking political vengeance. If anybody posts against the ruling party on social media, he or she will face serious cases and harassment. From the constable to the DGP, everybody will be chasing such silly social media cases while high-profile cases like Viveka murder are ending up like mysteries forever.

Mr. Ramaiah also asked Viveka’s daughter Sunitha to demand the CBI and the Central government to complete the investigation at the earliest. For reasons not known, Viveka’s daughter has also become silent ever since the High Court ordered the CBI probe on March 10. On its part, the TDP would appeal to the HC to review the case investigation and call for a progress report on the CBI probe.