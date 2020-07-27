Koratala Siva venturing into digital space

Top director Koratala Siva worked as a writer for many successful films in the past and the top director is working on a bunch of scripts along with his team from some time. He had to wait for a year and a half to start the shoot of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. Then came coronavirus and Koratala Siva is completely restricted to his home. He penned a love story that is being made as a web series. His associate Kiran will direct the project which will release on Aha.

Koratala who never misses delivering a social message will also deliver a strong message for the youth through this web series. The project is expected to start next year and Koratala Siva is closely monitoring the script work of this web series that will feature new faces. Koratala Siva is in plans to resume the shoot of Acharya in September and the film is aimed for summer 2021 release.