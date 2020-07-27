Mega daughter busy with three projects

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela started her film career as an interior designer and she went on to work for films like Syeraa. She is now making her debut as a producer with a web series and the shoot of the project started recently. Anand Ranga is directing this crime thriller which will release on Zee5 soon. Going with the update, Sushmita Konidela also locked a couple of other projects which are in pre-production.

Both these web series are said to be romantic comedies and Niharika Konidela may feature in one of them. Sushmita Konidela inked a three project deal with Zee5 sometime ago and all the three projects are now ready. Though her uncle Allu Aravind floated a digital platform Aha, Sushmita Konidela is working close with Zee5 which left many in surprise. All these three projects are expected to release next year.