First Look: Naga Shaurya Nails Archer Look

Playing a sports person for the first time, Naga Shaurya will be seen as an archer in his 20th film with director Santhossh Jagarlapudi. The role required him to go for a makeover and he attained the desired body structure now.

NS20 first look poster show Naga Shaurya as dynamic archer set to shoot the target. We can observe wounds on his face and stomach. Flaunting eight pack abs, Shaurya looks dashing and graceful in the poster. All in all, he nailed the archer look.

This is the most challenging role for the young hero so far and he is putting all the efforts to make it as a memorable one for him. He is on strict diet regime for last few months and is eager to start shoot for the film that features Ketika Sharma as his love interest.