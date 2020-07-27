Varun Tej about his quarantine life

Mega Prince Varun Tej is working hard to keep himself fit after he got a ripped body for the role of the boxer he is playing in his next film. Kiran Korrapati, a debutant is directing this sports drama that completed one schedule. Varun Tej is an eager reader of books but his packed shooting schedules kept his hobby aside. Utilizing the coronavirus break, Varun got a chance to revive his hobby and he went to read several books over these months.

Varun also said that he had intense boxing training in Los Angeles last year and is practicing the same on regular basis currently. Two hours of boxing practice is in his daily routine says the Mega actor. Varun Tej is also hitting the gym to keep his fitness and is on a strict diet. The actor also spent ample time with his family during this quarantine time. Varun Tej is all excited about his sister Niharika’s engagement which will happen in August. He is quite confident about resuming the shoot of his boxing drama from September.