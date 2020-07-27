You have no respect for courts: HC to KCR govt over Covid-19

The Telangana High Court once again fumed at the KCR government for its failure to put all the facts before it on the COVID-19 situation in the state and the steps initiated to combat the pandemic.

Hearing a batch of petitions, the High Court on Monday pulled up the government for dishonouring its orders since June 8. The court expressed deep anguish and displeasure over the government’s irresponsible and reckless attitude in not disclosing and placing the facts before it.

The court observed that since June 8 the state government has consistently disobeyed its orders on giving information on the availability of beds, ventilators, oxygen facilities in the government and private COVID-19 designated hospitals.

The court also observed that the government lacked transparency in releasing medical health bulletins. The court observed that the government lacked transparency in releasing Covid-19 bulletins. It asked the AG if the government was fudging Covid-19 figures.

The court also noted that the government has little respect for the judiciary. Despite its orders since June 8, the government had failed to implement the same. The court had earlier directed the state chief secretary and principal secretaries of the medical, health and municipal administration departments to appear before it on July 28.

The court questioned AG B S Prasad to submit a counter-affidavit on why the government had failed to implement a series of its orders, including release of Covid-19 bulletins, lack of medical gear for the frontline warriors and low testing.

The court had directed the government to inform the court as to how many PPE kits, N-95 masks and gloves were so far given to the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff involved in treating Coronavirus-affected people.

The court had also questioned the state government on how many tests were conducted and how many samples were taken during a month’s period between May 23 to June 23.

The court also sought a report from the government on the measures being initiated in Hyderabad where the number of containment zones is high. The court had directed the government to submit a report on the testing facilities and the gamut of measures the government had initiated to contain the spread of the virus in the state.