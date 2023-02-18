Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy says he would fight for people

Dissident MLA from Nellore Rural, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, on Saturday said that he would continue to fight for the people. He said he would not go back on the fight even if the police foist cases against him.

Sridhar Reddy condemned the arrest of his supporters, Tati Venkateswarlu, Javed and Raghu by the Nellore police. He alleged that the police have not taken his supporters to the police station. They were taken around on the national highway only to torture them and terrorise, he said.

The MLA, who had differed with the ruling YSR Congress, a month ago, alleged that the government had targeted him for questioning the injustice done to him. He also said that he had exposed the phone tapping activity of the government and hence being targeted.

The MLA also alleged that the police have filed SC, ST Atrocities cases against him and his supporters. “I am ready to face any case and any consequence. I will not go back and not be afraid,” the MLA said.

Sridhar Reddy, a two-time MLA from the YSR Congress, accused the party leadership of harassment. He also alleged that the party had suspected his loyalty and started tapping his mobile phone. He took strong exception to the phone tapping by the government and wondered why should the government do the tapping of a ruling party MLA.

Sridhar Reddy said that he is ready for any action as he exposed the criminal politics of the ruling party. He said he would continue to fight for his own rights and question injustice in any form. He also said that he would continue to raise the voice for the people of his constituency.