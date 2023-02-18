Naidu blames Sajjala for police cases on TDP leaders

Former chief minister and TDP supremo, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday blamed government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, for misusing the police force and foisting false cases against the TDP leaders.

Chandrababu Naidu visited the hospital where some of the TDP activists were being treated, after they received injuries in the police action at Anaparthi town of East Godavari district on the previous day.

Naidu alleged that Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was misusing the power and instigating the police to foist false cases against the TDP leaders and the cadre. He advised the police not to work for the political interests of the ruling party.

The TDP chief questioned the police for blocking his road show in Anaparthi though permission was given on the previous day. He wondered what made the police withdraw permission a few hours before the scheduled programme.

The TDP chief said that some police officials are working as per the instructions of Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. He sought to advise the police to restrain from taking political instructions and follow only the rule of law.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP when in government never stopped any political activity of the opposition parties. He took a dig at the ruling YSR Congress and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for creating problems for the political meetings.

The TDP chief said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had lost the confidence of winning the 2024 general elections and was showing anger at the opposition parties. “Jagan is a psycho and he should go back to jail,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

The TDP chief asked the rank and file of the party that the party leadership would stand by them and protect them from the false cases.