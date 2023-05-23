Kotamreddy to intensify agitation on issues

YSR Congress rebel MLA from Nellore rural, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, said that he would intensify agitation on issues concerning the people. He said he would lead peoples’ movement on various issues in his constituency.

Sridhar Reddy said he would soon hold a protest for the Christian community hall in Gandhinagar. He said he had given several representations to the government for the community hall. However, the government did not respond till date, he added.

The MLA said that he had sent representations to the chief minister’s office seeking sanction of community hall. Several Christian heads have also signed the representations and sent them to the chief minister in vain, he added.

The police kept him under house arrest on Tuesday as he planned a protest in the town. He held a protest in the house demanding that the government sanction community hall for Christians in Gandhinagar area.

Interacting with the media persons during his house arrest, the rebel MLA said that he would lead guerrilla type agitation in the days to come. He said he would not inform the police or the people about his agitation. He would launch a flash protest and give a rude shock to the officials, he added. He said he wants the officials to wake up and respond to the peoples’ representations.

Sridhar Reddy said that he would not go back on fighting for the people’s issues. He said he would not go back on the protest even if the police stopped him.