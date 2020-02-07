Kotthaga Kotthaga from Miss India: Thaman continues his musical streak

The first lyrical song from Keerthy Suresh starrer Miss India is out and the tune looks fresh, melodious. Touted to be a situational melody, the song is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Thaman. Kotthaga Kotthaga is shot across some beautiful foreign locales. Thaman who is riding high with back to back musical hits continues his streak with the song. Shreya Ghoshal’s voice and the lyrics are the assets for the song.

Naveen Chandra played the other lead role in Miss India and Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad essayed other crucial roles. Narendra Nath is the director and Mahesh Koneru is the producer. Miss India is aimed for March release and is the first straight Telugu release for Keerthy Suresh after Mahanati.