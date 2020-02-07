All is not well within Jagan family? : Viveka murder

The mysterious confusion in Vivekananda Reddy murder investigation is creating tremors within AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy close family members. Now, at a time the CBI cases are bothering Jagan a lot, his uncle’s daughter Sunitha Reddy is determined to punish the murderers of her father. What more, Sunitha has started rebelling against Jagan command to withdraw her court petition for CBI probe into Viveka murder. Moreover, she told the court that it was Jagan who himself petitioned the court before elections for CBI enquiry. Very boldly, she is asking why Jagan is withdrawing his petition for CBI probe.

Whoever are the culprits, the Viveka murder has created heartburn and differences leading to wide gap between Jagan and other family members. They are not taking kindly to the alleged indifference of Jagan to the cause of catching the murderers.

In recent weeks, rumours are that Jagan is preparing ground for making his wife Bharati as the Chief Minister in case he has to go to jail again. It is not clear how Vijayamma and Sharmila are reacting. They are the ones who campaigned and helped Jagan come to power.

Meanwhile, Vivekanand Reddy was considered always as the field level actual leader in Kadapa for YSR. His close family members are having their own clout and they are vowing to avenge Viveka murder.