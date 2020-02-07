World Famous Lover Trailer Trending Top

The most happening young hero Vijay Devarakonda and sensible director Kranthi Madhav’s intense romantic entertainer World Famous Lover is all set for grand release on 14th of this month as Valentine’s Day special. Meanwhile, the makers released the film’s trailer which is now trending in top position in YouTube.

World Famous Lover trailer clocked 5 million real time views so far with 186K likes. The trailer promises a captivating love saga, set around Vijay’s relationships with four different women, played by Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite and Aishwarya Rajesh.

Vijay Devarakonda is at his fiery best, and if this indeed is his last love story as he announced during the trailer launch, fans will certainly do not want to miss this one.