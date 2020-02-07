Record deal for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi Remake Rights

Bollywood filmmakers are keeping a close watch on Telugu releases. A bunch of films are made in Hindi and the super success of Kabir Singh (Arjun Reddy) brought a huge demand for the remake rights of Telugu films. Allu Arjun’s recent outing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a smashing hit in Telugu. Ashwin Varde is said to have pumped Rs 8 crores for the Hindi remake rights of the film which is humongous.

Ashwin Varde was the producer of Kabir Singh and he was thoroughly impressed with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Soon after this, he quoted a huge price and acquired the remake rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The details about the cast, crew and director will be finalized soon. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is an emotional family drama that featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.