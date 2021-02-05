Krack director files a complaint against the producer

Krack is racing towards the biggest hit in the career of Ravi Teja and the film brought him back to track. The film’s director Gopichand Malineni is appreciated for his work and he is showered with compliments. Even the film’s leading lady Shruti Haasan is back with a bang with Krack and the film turned out to be a memorable project for many. The film faced financial hurdles and failed to release on day one as planned. But the film received a positive response from the first show of its screening and collected huge money all over.

But the film’s director Gopichand Malineni is not a happy man. Gopichand is yet to receive his full remuneration as promised and he filed a complaint with the Telugu Film Director’s Association. The film’s producer Tagore Madhu failed to respond to the calls of Gopi after which the young director filed a complaint. Tagore Madhu argues that the director did not complete the film in the promised budget because of which the balance amount was not paid.

Even after the film turning a super hit, the issue is not sorted and Krack landed into one more controversy. There are speculations that Krack would be remade in Hindi soon. We have to wait to see how the remuneration issue gets sorted.