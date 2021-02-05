Jagan suitcase companies eyeing Visakha Steel: Lokesh

TDP MLC Nara Lokesh expressed concern over the increasing irregularities by the YCP leaders in the three districts of North Andhra. The laterite mines in Visakha agency have been given away to the CM’s uncle Subba Reddy. Even the Machilipatnam port was being looted. Now, the Visakha Steel Plant’s costly lands were going to be sold as scrap to Jagan Reddy’s suitcase companies. The prime lands of the steel plant would now be taken over by the YCP leaders at very cheap rates.

Lokesh has demanded the Jaganmohan Reddy Government to oppose the privatisation of the prestigious Visakha Steel Plant which stood as a symbol of pride for the Andhras. He also demanded the ruling YCP to pass a resolution in the Assembly that the AP Government should buy the steel plant. When a similar situation arose, the Chhattisgarh Government passed a unanimous resolution in their Assembly to buy the Nagarnar Steel Plant.

Mr. Lokesh wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, saying that the Visakha Steel was incurring losses only because it had no captive iron ore mines of its own. Hence, the YCP government should immediately seek the Centre to allot an iron ore mine exclusively for the Visakha Steel. There were projects that by 2032, this steel plant would stand as the largest steel producing company in the entire country.

Mr. Lokesh accused the Jaganmohan Reddy Government of doing historic injustice to the people of North Andhra by playing a ‘dubious role’ in the steel plant issue. It was yet another betrayal on the part of the ruling YCP leaders to set their sights on the steel plant’s costly lands. The steel plant was saved only after over 32 people had sacrificed their lives in a fierce agitation. During his tenure, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu fought until the then Central Government withdrew such a privatisation move in 2000.

Mr. Nara Lokesh accused the Chief Minister of mortgaging the steel plant along with the Reorganisation promises for the sake of his personal benefits. Over 40,000 employees were dependent on the steel plant and lakhs of people were having indirect employment. When such a jewel-like project was put up for sale, the CM was not bothering to break his silence. Like this, one industry after another was being sold out under the Jagan regime pushing the State into a deep crisis.

Lokesh asked whether encroachment of forest lands and grabbing of hillsides were the sole purpose of the Capital shifting to Visakhapatnam. The Kakinada port has been given on a platter to Vijay Sai Reddy’s son-in-law as dowry. Both Jagan Reddy and Vijay Sai have now turned out to be ‘betrayers of North Andhra people’.