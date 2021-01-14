Krack distributor slams Dil Raju

Popular producer Dil Raju is also the leading distributor of Tollywood across the Telugu states. He holds a major number of screens in Nizam and Vizag region under his lease. Sharing theatres during the holiday season has been a tough task because of the multiple releases. Among the Sankranthi releases, Dil Raju is distributing Master, RED and Alludu Adhurs for Nizam and Vizag territories.

Warangal Srinu of Karthikeya Distributors released Ravi Teja’s Krack in Nizam region and the film is collecting decent revenues all over. He alleged Dil Raju of removing the screens of Krack for Master and allocating poor theatres for the film. He called Dil Raju as Kill Raju blaming that the popular distributor is killing the films that are released by other distributors after he gained the hold in distribution.

Warangal Srinu also said that he was disrespected by Dil Raju and his brother Sirish in a recent meeting. “I have been meeting Raju and Sirish from the past three days but they allocated theatres to Master. Most of the screens of Krack are replaced when the film is collecting good revenues. They promised me to give enough number of screens during the season but they did not do that. Dil Raju is just killing films and he is Kill Raju” told Warangal Srinu. He warned Dil Raju saying that he would focus more on him rather than on distribution from today.