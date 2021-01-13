Uppena Teaser : A True Love Story

Sai Dharam Tej’s brother Vaisshnav Tej is making his debut as a lead actor with Uppena, a romantic entertainer. Sukumar’s protege Buchi Babu is the director and Krithi Shetty is the leading lady. After the songs turned out to be chartbusters, the makers released the teaser of Uppena and it is packed with romance. Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty are very expressive and they fit well in their roles.

The teaser hints that the film is a teenage love story that is backed by strong music and top-class cinematography work. The film is shot across the shores of Kakinada and some beautiful villages of East Godavari district. The teaser keeps good expectations on the film which also has enough dose of action. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Uppena is gearing up for a theatrical release in February.