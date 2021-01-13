Pawan committee to fight for justice on Ramateertham

Usually, the Governments form committees to deal with problems for which there would be no clear solutions on their side. The committees would take their own sweet time and give their own recommendations by which time the issues are usually forgotten. Now, the Jana Sena and the BJP are busy forming such committees at their political level in order to sort out issues.

Especially, Senani Pawan Kalyan is forming these committees at all levels. Again, he formed a committee now to agitate to get justice for Ramateertham. He says that the ruling YCP has failed to hold an impartial investigation into the cutting off of the head of the Rama idol. This was disrespectful to the devotees concerned.

In his latest move, Pawan has put his party general secretary T Sivasankar in charge of this committee. It will coordinate with the BJP and take forward the struggle for justice to the Ramateertham temple.

Undoubtedly, Ramateertham became something like a burning Ayodhya issue in AP. The AP Police have indirectly pointed out that there’s no clinching evidence due to lack of CCTV cameras on the steps leading to the hilltop temple. With the attack on Ramateertham idol becoming a deep mystery, the rival parties are busy inventing ideas to keep the issue burning as long as possible and politically convenient.