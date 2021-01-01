Krack Trailer: Ultra Mass Overloaded!

Yupp Advert



Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Gopichand Malineni have teamed up for the third time and it’s ‘Krack.’ The trailer of the film is out as a New Year special.

Begins with the voice-over of victory Venkatesh, it shows a 50 Rs note and a raw mango tucked to the road by a nail. This has link with three people who hail from Ongole and they were disturbed by a powerful police officer named Potharaju Veera Shankar aka Ravi Teja.

Shankar is fearless and doesn’t tolerate injustice. He takes on anyone how big they may be and crushes them. Ravi Teja plays a serious role after a long time and he fits in the role effortlessly.

“Ongole Nadi Road Meedha Nagnaga Nelabetti Nava Randrallo Seesam Postha Na Kodaka,” utters Ravi Teja and that’s about his role.

The trailer has many such mass dialogues and the visuals are fully loaded with ultra-mass elements. Thaman’s BGM is arresting to the racy visuals and cinematography is neat.

Shruti Haasan plays the female lead while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani form the supporting cast.

Produced by Tagore Madhu, productions values are very rich and it’s like a packed festival entertainer.