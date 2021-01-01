Vijay Sai’s biting propaganda gives a shock to TDP MLA

Before the elections and after, CM Jaganmohan Reddy and his team were using aggressive propaganda as their best weapon to outwit rivals. In taking this further, firebrand MP Vijay Sai Reddy stands next only to the Chief Minister. In the latest instance, Vijay Sai created a political storm by blaming TDP Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu for ‘grabbing’ Government lands. The MP accused the TDP MLA of encroaching most hill slopes, canal banks and dried up small streams in the port city.

Allegations and counter allegations began. Velagapudi Ramakrishna challenged Vijay Sai to come and swear in the Temple about his land allegations. The TDP MLA offered to take an oath in front of the God that he had not encroached any Government lands illegally.

Now, all of a sudden, Vijay Sai changed his propaganda tactics and started accusing Velagapudi Ramakrishna of himself stabbing Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga with a knife. What more, the YCP MP is asking whether the TDP MLA is ready to swear in the Temple that he had not stabbed Vangaveeti Ranga.

Interestingly, Ranga’s son Vangaveeti Radha disliked and quit YCP a long time ago. Radha was also bitterly criticising Jagan on the Capital shifting issue. But Vijay Sai did not hesitate to highlight decades old murder of Radha’s father only to provde caste feelings against the TDP MLA.