FCUK teaser: Babu and son are very romantic!

The film ‘Father Chitti Uma Karthik’ shortly ‘FCUK’ garnered a good attention with it’s title and now the makers have rolled out the teaser.

Starring Jagapathi Babu in the lead role, who plays Fani Bhoopal is a big womaniser and does many one night stands. So is his son Kaarthik. He is a big flirt.

Into their lives, enters two ladies i.e, Chitti and Uma. How Fani and Kaarthik lives change after this is ‘FCUK.’

The teaser is very entertaining and has sensible humour.

Vidyasagar Raju is directing this movie and it’s his debut. The director titled the film ‘FCUK’ aptly and visuals match well too.

KL Damodar Prasad is producing the movie under Sri Ranjith Movies banner and the film will release in January.