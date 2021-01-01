Ravi Teja’s Khiladi New Poster: The Good And The Bad

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja gives double bonanza for the New Year. A poster to introduce two characters of Ravi Teja in his upcoming film Khiladi is dropped. The poster introduces the good and bad characters essayed by Ravi Teja. The bad man threatens the good man with his gun and we can see fear in the eyes of the good. It’s really surprising to see the two characters in this manner.

Khiladi is directed by Ramesh Varma and produced by Satyanarayana Koneru in partnership with Pen Studios and Havish Production. The film will feature Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in female lead roles.

Devi Sri Prasad is scoring music for the film touted to be an action entertainer.