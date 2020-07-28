Krish locks Rakul Preet for a web-based project?

Talented director Krish is focused on Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie that is kept on hold after the arrival of coronavirus pandemic. Krish inked a deal with Allu Aravind’s OTT platform Aha and he has been penning, producing web-based projects for the digital platform. The latest news making rounds is that Krish penned a women-centric web series and the project is expected to roll soon.

Rakul Preet Singh is considered for the lead role and the talks are currently on. As per the update, the developments are positive and Krish is making all the arrangements so that the shoot can happen soon. This web series will release next year. Rakul Preet returned back to Hyderabad and is spending time listening to scripts and is meeting filmmakers. She is romancing Nithiin in Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s Check that will release soon.