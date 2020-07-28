Veteran actor Raavi Kondalarao is no more

Telugu veteran actor and writer Raavi Kondalarao who acted in more than 600 films passed away due to cardiac arrest this afternoon. Raavi Kondalarao who is 88 years old is being treated in a private hospital in Begumpet and he breathed his last today. His wife Radha Kumari too is an actress and the duo worked together in an ample number of films.

Some of his best works include Tene Manasulu, Rangoon Rowdy, Dasara Bullodu, Edurinti Mogudu, Pakkinti Pellam, Radha Gopalam, Bhairavadweepam, Mee Sreyobhilaashi, Oy, King and others. Raavi Kondalarao worked as a journalist after which he made his debut as a writer and an actor. Rest in peace Raavi Kondalarao garu.